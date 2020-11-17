Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 15,762 MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.22% of MFS Special Value Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFS Special Value Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 37,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,889. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $7.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.0437 dividend. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

