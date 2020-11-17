Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 11,119 Shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,119 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 428,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSE NCZ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,616. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

