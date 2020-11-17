Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 15,719 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,719 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 67.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $688,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 13.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 34,056 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 17.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DMB opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $15.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.