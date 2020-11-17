Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 24,938 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,938 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 25.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FOF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.51. 141,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,239. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $13.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

