Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 18.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

