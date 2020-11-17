Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes $84,000 Position in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Special Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Special Value Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. 37,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,889. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $7.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.0437 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MFS Special Value Trust Profile

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.