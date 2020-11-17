Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.26% of Bancroft Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000.

Bancroft Fund stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

