Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes Position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XFLT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

XFLT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. 73,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.