Short Interest in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) Grows By 341.7%

Nov 17th, 2020

Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 341.7% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFNL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the second quarter worth about $598,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DFNL opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $26.29.

