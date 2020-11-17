Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Rises By 88.0%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of THBRF opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.04.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada and internationally. The company creates, produces, and finances animation for television series, commercials, and music videos for distribution across various channels; develops, produces, co-produces, and finances factual, documentary, game show, and reality television programs; and creates scripted programming in film and television with genres ranging from sci-fi, drama, and comedy.

