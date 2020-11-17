Sierra Wireless’ (SWIR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWIR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $399.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.37.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 240.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 346,313 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 6.4% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,127,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,217,000 after purchasing an additional 306,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 42.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 258,222 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 15.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,622,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 219,538 shares during the period. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

