Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,543. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.51 million. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 53.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 240,670 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 151.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 115,681 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 86,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

