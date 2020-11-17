SolarCoin Price Hits $0.0215 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $514.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,116,829 coins and its circulating supply is 62,029,230 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

