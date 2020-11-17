Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

SONM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. 508,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,276. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.32% and a negative net margin of 40.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 126,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

