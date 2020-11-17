Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

STOK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.02. 129,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,153. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 0.23. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 2,081 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $62,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $62,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 70,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,730,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,399 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,053. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 583.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 122,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 73.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 124,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after acquiring an additional 482,351 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 272.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

