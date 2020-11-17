Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) Given a €14.70 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Warburg Research set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.54 ($18.28).

SZU opened at €13.53 ($15.92) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Südzucker AG has a 1-year low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 1-year high of €17.76 ($20.89).

About Südzucker AG (SZU.F)

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU)

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker AG (SZU.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit