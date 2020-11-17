Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) Given a €14.70 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.54 ($18.28).

Get Südzucker AG (SZU.F) alerts:

SZU opened at €13.53 ($15.92) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Südzucker AG has a 1-year low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 1-year high of €17.76 ($20.89).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker AG (SZU.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.