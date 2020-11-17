Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the October 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS TAIPY opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group.

