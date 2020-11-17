The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Shares of WTER stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. 2,629,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,791. The Alkaline Water has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WTER. HC Wainwright raised shares of The Alkaline Water to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.