The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.30.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.47 and a beta of 1.22. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $63.11.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.64 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,910,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 108,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 68,598 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after buying an additional 498,089 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 62,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

