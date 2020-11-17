The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,660 ($47.82) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,960 ($38.67) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,810 ($36.71) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,969.71 ($38.80).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,037.50 ($39.69) on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion and a PE ratio of 50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,669.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,705.67.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.71), for a total transaction of £311,071.92 ($406,417.45). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 911 shares of company stock worth $2,482,373.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

