The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. ValuEngine cut The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $119.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,515,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 66,611 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 189.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

