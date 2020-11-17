The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Short Interest Update

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 919,800 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the October 15th total of 1,951,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 296.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Shizuoka Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of SZKBF stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The Shizuoka Bank has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $6.80.

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

