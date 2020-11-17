The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $170.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $124.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock opened at $144.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.43 billion, a PE ratio of -233.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.