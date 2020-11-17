Tokenbox Reaches Market Capitalization of $421,323.27 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $421,323.27 and $8,589.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenbox token can now be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tokenbox has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00074618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00420800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00028770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.56 or 0.03034910 BTC.

Tokenbox (TBX) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,484,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io

Tokenbox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

