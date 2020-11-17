Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. 140166 cut Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Transocean by 587.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 42.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,538,791 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,283 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 293.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,601,403 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,194,761 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Transocean by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,932,229 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after buying an additional 1,161,943 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $725.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.44. Transocean has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

