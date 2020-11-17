Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Hits $41.66 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Ultra has a total market cap of $41.66 million and approximately $863,475.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 49.3% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000861 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,119.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.76 or 0.01488164 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000878 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000042 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00427277 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003035 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,480,130 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

