Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

VLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $9.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 352.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,879,000 after buying an additional 25,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 527,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,154. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.