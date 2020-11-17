Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Downgraded by UBS Group

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to an “in-line” rating in a report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VAR. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $173.70 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.58.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $94,264.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total value of $6,716,515.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,471 shares in the company, valued at $20,969,538.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,793 shares of company stock valued at $7,042,323. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAR. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.