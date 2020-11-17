Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 2,325 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,063,532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after buying an additional 163,060 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its stake in RingCentral by 9.5% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 450,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,319,000 after buying an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in RingCentral by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 382,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,045,000 after buying an additional 52,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,640,000 after buying an additional 17,249 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral stock opened at $294.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.75 and a beta of 0.53. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $317.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total value of $1,191,420.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,923 shares of company stock worth $50,842,834. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.48.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.