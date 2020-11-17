Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $1.03 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 98.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,620 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after buying an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

