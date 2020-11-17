Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $18.57 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,395 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Alliant Energy worth $18,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

