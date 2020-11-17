Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $19.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of The Allstate worth $19,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

ALL opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.65.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

