Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $19.86 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,873 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Global Payments by 98.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,512. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.39.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $189.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.23. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

