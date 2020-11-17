Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $26.01 Million Stake in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,779,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084,475 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.67% of Parsley Energy worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 500.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Parsley Energy by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. US Capital Advisors lowered Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Johnson Rice cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.46.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $3,438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,700,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 19.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PE stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

