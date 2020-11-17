Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,009 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,816,000.

IWS stock opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $96.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

