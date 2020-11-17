Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 18,930 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,930 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.57% of MAXIMUS worth $23,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in MAXIMUS by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $884,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $428,041.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,762. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMS. TheStreet raised MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MAXIMUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

MMS opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

