Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 4,205 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $25,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.77.

Shares of COO stock opened at $340.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.27. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $371.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

