VIG (VIG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,850.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One VIG token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $976,987.17 and approximately $9,850.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,034.84 or 0.99505926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00030376 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00475598 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00719170 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00011936 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00104769 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 390.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,687,009 tokens. VIG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

VIG Token Trading

VIG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

