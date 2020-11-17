VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) Given a €94.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.25 ($103.82).

VINCI SA (DG.PA) stock opened at €86.86 ($102.19) on Friday. VINCI SA has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €74.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €78.25.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

