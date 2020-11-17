Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,147,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,196,000. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 526.9% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 74,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 62,721 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68.

