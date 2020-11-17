Wade G W & Inc. Buys 6,696 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 213,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 23.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,650,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116,127 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.03. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $327.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.46 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $14,894,281.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,700.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $49,448.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

