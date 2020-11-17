Warburg Research Reiterates “€59.00” Price Target for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.83 ($65.69).

ETR:STM opened at €57.60 ($67.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 32.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.84. Stabilus S.A. has a 12-month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 12-month high of €64.55 ($75.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

