Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Raised by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 120.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,706 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 317.6% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 39.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

