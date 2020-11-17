Windar Photonics PLC (WPHO.L) (LON:WPHO) Shares Gap Down to $19.50

Windar Photonics PLC (WPHO.L) (LON:WPHO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.50, but opened at $17.50. Windar Photonics PLC (WPHO.L) shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 14,500 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23.

Windar Photonics PLC (WPHO.L) Company Profile (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEye and WindVision sensors, which measure wind direction and wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

