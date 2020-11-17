Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WINT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,292. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

