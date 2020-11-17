Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WINT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,292. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27.
