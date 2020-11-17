Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) Shares Gap Down to $12.00

Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $10.75. Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 923,627 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52.

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

