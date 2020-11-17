Zacks: Analysts Expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PFLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $12.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 363,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 19.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 303,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 228,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 171.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 26.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 61,357 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.