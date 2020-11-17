Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.82. Pool posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti boosted their price target on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total value of $227,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.15, for a total transaction of $427,544.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,349,455.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,571 shares of company stock valued at $23,178,202. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Pool by 166.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $5.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.51. 8,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,078. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $391.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.35. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

