Zacks Investment Research Lowers Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $273.47 million, a PE ratio of -599.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Stoecker purchased 5,000 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $904,711.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 993,505 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at $458,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

