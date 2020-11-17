Zacks Investment Research Lowers LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

LIQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $9.10.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 90.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,209 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in LiqTech International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 859,029 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 87,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 932,975 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 98,890 shares in the last quarter.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

